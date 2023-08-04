Generative AI poses new challenges to IP protection, says AWS General Manager Nancy Wang

This is where building moats has become critical. It is about ensuring that your business is defensible. Let’s take a market segment like transportation tech. How do players who operate in the same segment use IP, through patents, trademarks, and copyrights to protect their ideas? With the new wave of generative AI and with people who have access to open-source models, how do you see IP and moats around your business? This is important as the focus of IP has shifted from the foundational models to the business problems you solve with those models. This has been the train of thought, and theme, of the workshops that I have had.