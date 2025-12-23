Menu
Google activates Emergency Location Service for Android phones in India

Initially, Google's Emergency Location Service will be available with 112 operated by the Uttar Pradesh police.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 09:08 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports Pixel SOS satellite connectivity feature in addition to crisis alerts during natural calamities such as tsunami, earthquake or cyclones.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 23 December 2025, 09:08 IST
