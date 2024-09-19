Honor 200 Lite with triple camera launched in India

Honor on Thursday (September 19) launched the new Honor 200 Lite series in India.
The Honor 200 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full HD+(2412×1080p) AMOLED display. It supports 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.
It also features dual-SIM slots( type-nano), a type-C port, a speaker and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
It boasts a triple-camera module--main 108MP (with f/1.75 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with ultra-wide 5MP camera (f/2.2) and 2MP(f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash.
On the front, it has a 50MP sensor (f/2.1). Both the rear-side and front camera can record full HD (1080p) video.
The company is offering the device in three colours-- cyan lake, midnight black and starry blue- for Rs 17,999.
Honor 200 Lite vs competition
It will be up against the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (review), Samsung Galaxy M35, and Motorola G45, among others.
Published 19 September 2024, 15:52 IST