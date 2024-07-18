Honor unveils Honor 200, 200 Pro with triple-camera in India

Smartphone maker Honor on July 18 (Thursday) launched the new Honor 200 series premium mid-range series in India.
It comes in two variants-- a regular Honor 200 and a top-end Honor 200 Pro.
The standard Honor 200 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2664×1200p) OLED 120Hz curved display, supports up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a type-C USB port, dual-SIM slots, and stereo speakers.
Inside, it comes with 4nm class 2.63GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core with Adreno 720 GPU, Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage and a 5,200mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge capability.
It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 sensor, f/1.95, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 12MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2, 2.5cm macro option) + 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto camera (with Sony IMX856 sensor, OIS, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.
Honor 200 series.
Credit: Honor India
On the front, it houses 50MP(with Sony IMX906 sensor f/2.1). Both the primary and front cameras support 4K video recording.
The top-end Honor 200 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(2700 × 1224p) OLED 120Hz curved display, supports up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. It also comes with dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a type-C port and stereo speakers.
It houses 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 735 GPU, Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB storage and a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W SuperCharge fast charging, and 66W wireless SuperCharge fast charging.
Honor 200 Pro features tripple-camera module-- 50MP (with 1/1.3-inch OmniVision OV50H sensor, f/1.9, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 12MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, 2.5cm macro option) + 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto camera (with Sony IMX856 sensor, OIS, f/2.4) with LED flash.
On the front, it houses a 50MP camera (with Sony IMX906 sensor f/2.1) with a 3D depth camera. Both the primary and front camera sensors can record 4K videos.
Honor 200 Pro series.
Credit: Honor India
Honor is offering the regular Honor 200 series phones in two colours- white and black. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.
The top-end Honor 200 Pro series phones come in two colours- ocean cyan and black- and will be available only in one configuration--12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 57,999.
Both the devices will be available on Amazon from July 20 in India.
