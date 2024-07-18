Honor unveils Honor 200, 200 Pro with triple-camera in India

On the front, it houses 50MP(with Sony IMX906 sensor f/2.1). Both the primary and front cameras support 4K video recording.

The top-end Honor 200 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(2700 × 1224p) OLED 120Hz curved display, supports up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. It also comes with dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a type-C port and stereo speakers.

It houses 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 735 GPU, Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB storage and a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W SuperCharge fast charging, and 66W wireless SuperCharge fast charging.

Honor 200 Pro features tripple-camera module-- 50MP (with 1/1.3-inch OmniVision OV50H sensor, f/1.9, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 12MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, 2.5cm macro option) + 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto camera (with Sony IMX856 sensor, OIS, f/2.4) with LED flash.

