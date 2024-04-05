How secure is your phone data? 

So, who can check your phone? Advocate Indra Dhanush says that investigation officers have all the power to seize any citizen’s phones, laptops, and documents for investigation. “There are no laws apart from right to privacy bill that can be cited in such cases, but it depends on each case. However, one has all the rights to refuse to share password or data as one cannot be a witness in a case filed against him,” says Dhanush.