Indian medical student gets featured on Apple back to school campaign

It is time of the year, students head to professional degree colleges to hone their skillsets to meet the expectations of high demanding jobs.
As part of back to school campaign, Apple, every year offers lucrative discounts on iPads and Mac devices exclusively for students and teachers around the world.
In India it offers free gift vouchers including free Apple Pencil or AirPods on select products in addition to cash discounts.
Apple has shared stories of students who have benefitted from iPads and Mac devices for projects at the college. For the first time, an Indian student has been featured in the back to campus campaign.
To handle the intensive demands of his medical school curriculum at Government Medical College, Nagpur, Anuj Pachhel opted for MacBook Pro.
"The Mac is so powerful at handling challenging tasks. I particularly love DaVinci Resolve Studio, as it uses many artificial intelligence features that tap the fast Neural Engine of my MacBook Pro, improving my editing speed. One aspect I loved was the battery life on the device. I had e-books for studies loaded on my Mac and used it extensively, and I was in awe of the speed,“Pachhel noted, who will continue his postgraduate studies this September.
It should be noted that during his undergraduate years, Pachhel documented his academic work with iPhone and Mac, earning more than a million followers on socia media platforms as he discussed what it was like studying for exams, attending college during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and what he did with his scarce free time along the way.
Students can claim free AirPods 3rd Gen (review) with any of these models-- MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini.
They can also get AirPods Pro (review), but have to pay Rs 5,000, the amount difference between the standard AirPods (Rs 19,900) and Pro (Rs 24,900) variant.
Students can claim free Apple Pencil with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air variants only.
Further, they are also entitled to get 20 per cent discount on Apple Care+, a free Apple Music Student Plan and free Apple TV+ subscription for a limited period time.
The 'Back to School' sale is valid up to September 30, 2024.
Published 19 August 2024, 14:58 IST