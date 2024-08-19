Indian medical student gets featured on Apple back to school campaign

It is time of the year, students head to professional degree colleges to hone their skillsets to meet the expectations of high demanding jobs.

As part of back to school campaign, Apple, every year offers lucrative discounts on iPads and Mac devices exclusively for students and teachers around the world.

In India it offers free gift vouchers including free Apple Pencil or AirPods on select products in addition to cash discounts.

Apple has shared stories of students who have benefitted from iPads and Mac devices for projects at the college. For the first time, an Indian student has been featured in the back to campus campaign.