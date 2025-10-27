<p>It's been a decade since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/shot-on-iphone-diwali-inspired-reel-on-rangoli-dance-performance-goes-viral-on-instagram-3771287">Instagram</a> launched the 'Stories' feature on its social media platform. It is the most popular feature, on par with the Reels.</p><p>However, users have long been requesting the Meta-owned entity to bring a feature to rewatch the old 'Stories' of friends, colleagues and family members, which gets deleted after 24 hours.</p><p>Now, the company seem to have finally answered their prayers. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has announced that users will be able to view old watched stories on the app.</p>.Android 16's 'Advanced Protection' features will make stolen phones useless.<p><strong>Here's how to see the old Stories on Instagram:</strong></p><p>Users have to just go to Settings > tap on Your activity > look for Watch history. There, users can relive the previously viewed Stories.</p>. <p>In a related development, Meta, owing to a surge in cyber crimes on its platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, has announced new security features.</p><p>On Facebook and Instagram, users will get the option--Security Checkup- to review the security settings and get recommendations on security actions such as updating their password.</p><p>During a video call, whenever a user tries to share screen with an unknown person (not in the contact list), WhatsApp will show a warning message.</p><p>Scammers use fear and panic to pressure their targets to share their screen to trick people into giving away sensitive information, including bank details or verification codes. With this new tool, WhatsApp users will be able to avoid falling prey to scams.</p>.Meta brings anti-fraud features to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>