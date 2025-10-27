Menu
Instagram offers a new History feature to revisit old 'Stories'

Instagram users will finally be able to view old Stories in the newly introduced history option in the social media platform's settings.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025
Published 27 October 2025, 15:39 IST
