In September 2025, Apple launched the new line of iPhone Air, along with iPhone 17, 17 Pro models, with related accessories.

Besides the regular silicone back covers and clear cases, Apple also introduced an all-new Crossbody Strap (Rs 5900), which ensures the device is always secured to the owner. Even if the iPhone slips out of the hand, it has zero chance of dropping on the floor.

Now, Apple has introduced a new fabric-based iPhone Pocket accessory. It is similar to the crossbody strap, but looks prettier and colourful.

Though the iPhone Pocket is limited to a select handful of markets in the West and South Asia, it has gained traction worldwide for its visually appealing design language.

Apple iPhone Pocket: All you need to know

1) The latest iPhone Pocket accessory takes inspiration from the iconic Pleats Please clothing line designed by globally renowned designer house Issey Miyake (Japan).

2) It features a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats. The 3D-knitted fabric pouch is made of a blend of polyester (85 per cent), nylon (14 per cent) and polyurethane (1 per cent). This configuration ensures longer durability and offers the right flexibility and stretchability

3) The iPhone Pocket comes in two sizes-- short strap and long crossbody strap. It can be handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body.

4) The short strap design is available in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black; the long strap design is available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

5) The iPhone Pocket in the short strap design costs $149.95 (approx. Rs 13,286), and the long strap design is priced at $229.95 (roughly Rs 20,375).

6) The iPhone Pocket is slated to hit stores later this week, on November 14 in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.