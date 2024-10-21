JSW MG Motor collaborates with Google Cloud to launch gen AI chatbots

<p>JSW MG Motor on Monday (October 21) launched two new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered chatbots--Vir and Avira.</p><p>Both the bots were jointly developed by<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/jsw-mg-motor-ashok-leyland-honda-motorcycle-top-dealer-satisfaction-survey-2-3193347"> JSW MG Motors</a>, Google Cloud and Riafy.</p><p>The two bots Avira and Vir are powered by PaLM (Pathways Language Model) 2 technology, a large language model (LLM) developed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a>. </p><p>They are capable of understanding complex queries and responding with simple words to ensure the customer is satisfied with the response.</p><p>“We continue to leverage technology to redefine customer engagement and operational excellence. In collaboration with Google Cloud, the launch of Avira and Vir marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance consumer experience,” said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India.</p>.Google collaborates with Indian startups to offer AI-led solutions in agriculture, healthcare and sustainability sectors.<p>The chatbot Avira will help consumers with the JSW MG Car car-buying experience by offering natural human-like interaction and personalised recommendations based on the requirements and budget.</p><p>The chatbot Vir will play the role of an expert guide about Electric Vehicles and educate consumers about the latest innovations in the electric cars segment. It can offer detailed insights and easy access to vital information so that consumers make an informed decision about buying an electric vehicle.</p><p>The chatbots can interact with both the text and voice.</p><p>The new chatbots will be deployed on multiple channels including the MG website, WhatsApp, EVPEDIA website, and EVPEDIA WhatsApp accounts.</p><p>“We are excited about this collaboration with JSW MG Motor India as they embark on a journey to innovate and reimagine their consumer experience by leveraging our AI platform,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, vice president and country MD, of Google Cloud India.</p>.Google rolls out new anti-theft security feature to Android phones.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>