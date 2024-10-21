Home
JSW MG Motor collaborates with Google Cloud to launch gen AI chatbots

Gen AI chatbos-- Vir and Avira-- are capable of understanding complex queries and responding with simple words to ensure the customer is satisfied with the response.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:43 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 15:43 IST
