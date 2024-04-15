JOIN US
Hometechnology

Meta to temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey

There would be no impact to Meta's other social media platforms and services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in Turkey, the company said.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 12:34 IST

Meta Platforms said on Monday it would temporarily shut down its social media platform Threads in Turkey from April 29 to comply with an interim order of the Turkish competition authority.

There would be no impact to Meta's other social media platforms and services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in Turkey, the company said in a blog post.

Last month, the country's competition authority imposed an interim measure on Facebook parent Meta meant to hinder data sharing between the Instagram and Threads platforms as it investigated possible abuse of the company's dominant market position.

(Published 15 April 2024, 12:34 IST)
