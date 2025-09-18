Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Meta unveils Ray-Ban Gen 2 smart glasses, Ray-Ban Display and more

Besides the new Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the company also launched Meta Neural Band and Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 10:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses.

Credit: Meta India

Ray-Ban Meta Display.

Ray-Ban Meta Display.

Credit: Meta India

Meta Neural Band.

Meta Neural Band.

Credit: Meta India

Ray-Ban Meta Dispay and EMG Band.

Ray-Ban Meta Dispay and EMG Band.

Credit: Meta India

Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses.

Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses.

Credit: Meta India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 10:34 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechMetaGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceRay-Bansmart glassesGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us