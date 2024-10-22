Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

NavIC promises to chart India’s sat nav course

Pitched as India’s answer to the US-owned Global Positioning System (GPS), NavIC comes with the promise of transformative change in India’s navigation services.
Shantanu Hornad
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 03:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 03:44 IST
Technology NewsISRONaVIC

Follow us on :

Follow Us