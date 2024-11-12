OnePlus 12R gets Android 15-based OxygenOS update

<p>Last month, OnePlus launched<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-reveals-key-features-of-android-based-oxygenos-15-update-3249168"> OxygenOS 15 beta testing for OnePlus 12 and 12R</a>. Now, the company has rolled out the Android 15-based update to the OnePlus 12R in global markets including Europe and India.</p><p>The company confirmed the news on its official community forum. The latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oneplus">OnePlus</a> OxygenOS 15 update brings new features, refreshed user interface, animations with improved visual effects and more.</p><p>With the new graphics engine, parallel processing extends to elements such as widgets, components, and folders, providing seamless transitions and smooth animations, even during frequent interruptions, said the company.</p><p>The new update also brings flux themes with numerous customisation options for wallpapers and personal photos, to personalise their user interface on the home screen and lock screen.</p>.OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Fantastic TWS earphones with long-lasting battery .<p>The new OxygenOS 15 brings deeper integration with the Camera app and filters on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-12r-review-good-performer-2921268">OnePlus 12R (review)</a>. It will allow users to perform faster post-editing, and alter, or remove applied filters in the photos.</p><p>The latest update brings resizable split-view windows. This enables users to drag the divider or tap to expand the display area as needed.</p><p>One of the most notable additions to OxygenOS 15 is the OnePlus Share feature. This feature will allow users to share file transfers with iOS devices faster than ever before.</p>.<p>To improve the longevity of the battery's power-carrying capacity, OxygenOS 15 brings a "Charging limit" feature. It halts charging at 80 per cent. This way, it reduces the pace of the battery's chemical degradation.</p><p>Also, if the phone is connected to a charging point for too long, it will notify users to remove the device.</p><p>As far as security is concerned, the OxygenOS 15 brings a new app control feature. It offers the option to the users to block unwanted pop-ups and background activities, improving system security and battery efficiency.</p><p>And, it brings a new anti-theft feature. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-to-bring-new-anti-theft-features-to-android-phones-3026894">Theft Detection makes</a> full use of the on-device AI tech and sensors to instantly know the phone has been snatched and initiates the screen lock process.</p><p>The roll-out process is conducted in phases, so it will take a few days to reach all regions.</p>.Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Impressive gen AI premium phone with amazing camera.<p><strong>Here's how to install Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 on OnePlus phone:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Go to Settings</p><p>Step 2: Select About device</p><p>Step 3: Click the OxygenOS card to check for updates. You get notification and just follow the onscreen instructions.</p><p>It will ask you to restart to complete the installation. That's it. Your phone will be upgraded to OxygenOS 15.</p><p>In India, the latest version is vCPH2585_15.0.0.200(EX01).</p>.iOS 18.1: New update brings 'inactivity reboot' security feature to iPhone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>