Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

OnePlus 12R gets Android 15-based OxygenOS update

The new OxygenOS 15 brings deeper integration with the Camera app and filters to allow users to perform faster post-editing.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 13:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
OxygenOS 15 update will bring new refreshing user-interface to OnePlus phones.

OxygenOS 15 update will bring new refreshing user-interface to OnePlus phones.

Credit: OnePlus

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 13:47 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidOnePlusAndroid phoneOxygenOS

Follow us on :

Follow Us