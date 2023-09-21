Payments feature coming soon to X platform, CEO confirms in teaser video

X (formerly Twitter) social media company, earlier this week hosted a global town hall meeting with employees and after the conclusion of the video, the CEO, Linda Yaccarino released a short video teaser highlighting the key takeaways of the event.
In the clip titled hint of what’s to come. who's in?', the company revealed that it is working on a new payment feature that will be built-in right within the X platform.
The new X payments feature is said to be similar to how Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe work in India. It will offer a digital cash transfer option with its X platform.
Also, the video teaser also revealed that the company is also planning to bring the video call feature to the micro-blogging site. Also, it will enable the X platform to support all formats of video be it short reel or long one to show full highlights of a sport.
And, it also highlighted how the X platform is lucrative for all. Recently, it has begun to offer a fair share of ad revenue to people who create original
content and get millions of views and interactions on the platform.
The company has announced it to bring more value-added features. Going by the teaser, X wants to be all-in-one app. We won't surprised if X will bring food order features to compete with Zomata and other service apps in the near future.
