Payments feature coming soon to X platform, CEO confirms in teaser video

X (formerly Twitter) social media company, earlier this week hosted a global town hall meeting with employees and after the conclusion of the video, the CEO, Linda Yaccarino released a short video teaser highlighting the key takeaways of the event.

In the clip titled hint of what’s to come. who's in?', the company revealed that it is working on a new payment feature that will be built-in right within the X platform.

The new X payments feature is said to be similar to how Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe work in India. It will offer a digital cash transfer option with its X platform.

Also, the video teaser also revealed that the company is also planning to bring the video call feature to the micro-blogging site. Also, it will enable the X platform to support all formats of video be it short reel or long one to show full highlights of a sport.