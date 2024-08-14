Pixel 9 launch effect: Older Pixel phones get price cut in India

With the new Pixel 9 series available for purchase today (August 14) in India, Google has announced price cuts on older Pixel devices.

Older devices--Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a, and 7a-- are now available with discounts of up to Rs 7,000.

The premium Google Pixel 8 Pro variants-- 128GB and 256GB-- which used to cost 1,06,999 and Rs 1,13,999, are now available for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,06,999, respectively.

During the launch time, the standard Pixel 8 models--128GB and 256GB-- used to cost Rs 75,999 and Rs 82,999. Now, they are available for Rs 71,999 and Rs 77,999, respectively.