Pixel 9 launch effect: Older Pixel phones get price cut in India

With the new Pixel 9 series available for purchase today (August 14) in India, Google has announced price cuts on older Pixel devices.
Older devices--Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a, and 7a-- are now available with discounts of up to Rs 7,000.
The premium Google Pixel 8 Pro variants-- 128GB and 256GB-- which used to cost 1,06,999 and Rs 1,13,999, are now available for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,06,999, respectively.
During the launch time, the standard Pixel 8 models--128GB and 256GB-- used to cost Rs 75,999 and Rs 82,999. Now, they are available for Rs 71,999 and Rs 77,999, respectively.
The Pixel 8a and 7a, which used to start at Rs 59,999 and Rs 43,999, are now available for Rs 56,999 and Rs 41,999 in India.
Further, Flipkart, the official e-commerce partner of Google is offering more discounts through lucrative exchange deals.
For customers who plan to get the Pixel 8 Pro, Flipkart offers up to Rs 54,800 discount in exchange of older phone. The price of the old phone depends on the brand. For iPhones, OnePlus and Samgung Galaxy S and Fold series, the exchange value will be more lucrative compared to others.
Pixel 8 series is worthy phone to get with the discount deals. The premium phone supports most of the new Gemini AI features, and magical computational photography tools and also, it will get better over time. The device is guaranteed to get Android OS updates up to 2030.
Price details of Google Pixel 8 and 7 series in India.
Credit: Google
For the uninitiated, the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED Super display, supports dynamic refresh rate(1Hz- 120Hz, 2,400 nits peak brightness and is expected to come with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.
Also, it comes with a matte glass back with a polished aluminum frame.
It boasts triple-camera module-- 50MP (1/1.3-inch Samsung GN2 sensor, f/1.68, LDAF) + 48MP ultra-wide angle (120-degree field-of-view, f/1.95) + 48MP telephoto lens (5x zoom, 30x digital zoom, f/2.8) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation), and LED flash on the back. On the front, It houses a 10.8MP front camera (with a Samsung 3J1 sensor, supporting a 92.8-degree field-of-view).
It comes with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 25W wireless charging capability too.
The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED display, supports variable refresh rate (60Hz-120Hz), 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
The Pixel 8 houses a dual-camera module--50MP wide (1/1.3-inch Samsung GN2 sensor, LDAF, f/1.68) + 12MP ultra-wide sensor(125-degree FoV, Sony IMX386 sensor, f/2.2, macro option)-- with OIS, EIS, LED flash on the rear side. And, on the front, it features a 10.8MP front camera (with Samsung 3J1 sensor, supporting 92.8-degree field-of-view).
It comes packed with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging and wireless charging capability too.
