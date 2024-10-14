Samsung Galaxy Ring finally coming to India

<p>In July, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samsung">Samsung</a> unveiled the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/galaxy-unpacked-2024-samsung-unveils-galaxy-ring-watch7-ultra-smart-wearables-3100162">Galaxy Ring</a>, the company's first smart finger-wearable along with the Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra in Paris. The latter two got released in India, but the former never made it to the subcontinent.</p><p>Now, three months after the launch, Samsung has finally announced to bring the Galaxy Ring to India.</p><p>Prospective buyers can pre-reserve Galaxy Ring by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on the official Samsung website, Amazon and select authorised retail outlets across all major cities.</p>.Samsung launches Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S10 Ultra in India.<p>The new Galaxy Ring comes with state-of-the-art health-tracking sensors and is powered by advanced algorithms to offer deep insights into sleep patterns based on heart rate, movement, and respiratory indicators.</p><p>It also offers 'My Vitality Score'. It will make use of data tracked during sleep, activity, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to tell the owner how fit and active the body is.</p><p>Another notable aspect of the Galaxy Ring is— Booster Card. Through the smartphone app, it will offer actionable guidance for activities during the day and night to improve fitness.</p>.<p>Also, the Galaxy Ring is made of sturdy grade-5 titanium and comes with an IP68 rating and 10ATM certification, meaning it can withstand high pressure under several meters of water depth.</p><p>With a full charge, it can last for seven days. It can be recharged with a charging case, which comes with the retail box.</p><p>The company is offering Galaxy Ring in nine ring sizes and comes in three colours—Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. The price of the Galaxy Ring is expected to be revealed during a local launch event later this month.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review: All-weather premium fitness companion.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>