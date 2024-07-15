Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: First impression

Last week, Samsung launched the new line of the Galaxy Z Fold6, and Flip6 along with the Galaxy Watch7, Ultra and Galaxy Buds3 series in India.

They are set to hit stores later this month. The new foldable phones come with big upgrades in terms of Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and also support new generative Artifiicial Intelligence features to improve user experience compared to the previous iteration.

I spent some time with the latest Galaxy Z Fold6; here are my initial thoughts about Samsung's latest premium offering.

Display and design

The latest Galaxy Z Fold6 retains key design elements of the predecessor but comes with a slimmer profile and lightweight too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Dimensions and weight

Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm

Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm

Weight: 239g

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Dimensions and weight

Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm

Weight: 253g

The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and the device comes with sturdy Armour Aluminium casing and durable hinge, fully tested to last several years.