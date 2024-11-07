Samsung to begin Android 15-based One UI 7 beta testing this month end

<p>Samsung is all geared up to host the annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 edition at its home city Seoul, South Korea later this month on November 21.</p><p>The company is expected to announce the key features coming with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/android">Android </a>15-based OneUI 7 OS for Galaxy phones. It will initially begin with OneUI 7 beta testing for Galaxy S24 series phones in the US and South Korea and later expand to other global regions.</p><p>As per the latest reports, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samsung">Samsung</a> is expected to roll out OneUI 7 to eligible devices soon after the launch of Galaxy S25 series phones in January.</p><p>The upcoming OneUI 7.0 update is expected to come with several improvements in terms of user interface, and most customisation options for customers to use generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) to create their own wallpapers and themes for the phone.</p>.Android 15: Five key features you should know about Google's new OS.<p>Also, it will have more privacy features including anti-theft security. It makes full use of the on-device AI tech and sensors to instantly know the phone has been snatched and initiates the screen lock process.</p><p>Smoother NFC (Near Field Communication) experiences. Once updated, tap-and-pay features will work smoothly on phones. It will also be more secure. It will only work when the app is open and the phone owner types PIN or authorises with a biometric security feature, to complete the transaction.</p><p>The new Android 15-based One UI 7 will also ensure the device works smoothly and consume less power. The apps will load faster and the device will optimise the way background applications work and ensure there are fewer draining issues.</p><p><strong>List of Samsung phones eligible for Android 15-based OneUI 7.0 OS:</strong></p><p>Galaxy S series: Galaxy S21 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S22 FE, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra S23 FE, Galaxy S24, S24 Plus. S24 FE and S24 Ultra.</p><p>Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Z Fold 6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.</p><p>Galaxy A series: Galaxy A23, A24, A25, A32, A33, A34, A35 5G, A53, A54, A55 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A15, Galaxy A14 and the Galaxy A16.</p><p>Galaxy M series: The Galaxy M55, M54, M53, M34, M33 and M15 series.</p><p>Galaxy F series: The Galaxy F55, F54, F34 and F15 series.</p><p>Samsung Galaxy Tab S series: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S9 FE+, Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, Tab S9, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 series.</p><p>[Note: This list is based on Samsung's Android OS support policy. Mid-range devices-- Galaxy A, F and M series launched in last two years are eligible to get Android OS updates for a minimum of three to four years. Premium Galaxy S, Z Fold, and Z Flip series are guaranteed to get seven years of OS updates.]</p>.Android 15: List of smartphones eligible for Google's new OS.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>