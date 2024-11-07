Home
Samsung to begin Android 15-based One UI 7 beta testing this month end

It will initially begin with OneUI 7 beta testing for Galaxy S24 series phones in the US and South Korea, and later expand to other global regions.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 07:16 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 07:16 IST
