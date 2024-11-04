Samsung to launch affordable Galaxy Flip FE foldable phone in 2025

<p>Samsung earlier this year launched the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/galaxy-unpacked-2024-samsung-launches-galaxy-z-fold6-flip6-and-buds3-series-3100236"> new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 series</a>. They are top-class foldable phones, but very expensive. The base model starts at around Rs 1 lakh in India.</p><p>Now, a report emerged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samsung">Samsung</a> is considering bringing an affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip series phone in 2025. Like the premium Galaxy S has a Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) with an affordable price tag, Samsung plans to bring a similar Galaxy Flip FE series, <a href="https://blog.naver.com/yeux1122/223642347771">reported</a> a Korean blogger who goes by the moniker yeux1122.</p><p>It is expected to be launched along with the premium Galaxy Z Flip7 and Fold7 series next year. Going by the previous launch patterns, the hardware event is likely to be hosted in July 2025.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review: Fine-tuned with Galaxy AI.<p>The Galaxy FE edition is considerably low compared to the premium Galaxy S series. In India, the price (MRP) difference between Galaxy S24 (Rs 79,999) and S24 FE (Rs 59,999) is around Rs 20,000. </p><p>During the recently concluded Dasara and Deepavali festive sale seasons, the Galaxy S24 FE was available for a much lower price. </p><p>Also, e-commerce firms offered big exchange deals bringing the price further down to make it more lucrative for customers to purchase it.</p><p>Similarly, the Galaxy Flip FE series is expected to be priced much lower than the premium Galaxy Z Flip7. </p><p>To cut costs, the company may use mid-range mobile chipsets from Qualcomm (Snapdragon 7 or older Snapdragon 8 series) or MediaTek (Dimensity 9000 series) we see in upper mid-range phones in Rs 40,000-- Rs 50,000 price range.</p><p>In a related development, Samsung may also launch the tri-foldable phone in 2025. It is expected to come with two hinges to hold a wide display panel. </p> .Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review: Refined with Galaxy AI goodness.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>