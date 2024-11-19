Samsung to launch AI-powered XR smart glasses in 2025: Report

<p>The world's leading smartphone maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samsung">Samsung</a> is reportedly working on Artificial Intelligence-powered mixed reality (XR) smart glasses.</p><p>Samsung has plans to initially roll out 500,000 units of AI smartglasses third quarter of 2025, <a href="https://www.mk.co.kr/en/business/11169803">reported</a> South Korea's daily Maeil Business Newspaper, citing Wellsen XR, a Chinese market research company's note to its clients.</p><p>In 2023, Samsung confirmed that it was working with Google and Qualcomm to bring XR glasses, but there was no official word on when the device would hit stores. Now, we finally have information on the D-day.</p>.Samsung to launch affordable Galaxy Flip FE foldable phone in 2025.<p>Unlike <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-unveils-vision-pro-mixed-reality-headgear-1225228.html">Apple's bulky Vision Pro</a> headgear, Samsung's AI XR smart glasses are said to come in a compact form factor weighing just 50gm.</p><p>It will feature a 12MP Sony camera (with IMX681 CMOS image sensor) and the device will be powered by Qualcomm's first generation AR1 series silicon, which will also come integrated with NXP semiconductor to Google's Gemini-powered AI features and a 155mAh battery. With such sophisticated hardware and sensors, the Samsung smart glasses will be able to understand hand gestures to take inputs and users will also be able to make QR-code payments with less hassle.</p><p>The new Samsung XR smart glasses will compete with Meta-Ray-Ban smart glasses, which dominate the segment in the Western markets. If things go as planned, it may launch along with Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 foldable phones in Q3 2024 (around July).</p><p>In a related development, Samsung is gearing up to launch the new Galaxy S25 series premium phones in January 2025.</p><p>It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature big camera upgrades too.</p><p>And, Samsung may also bring new Galaxy S25 Slim with ultra sleek body.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review: Versatile premium Android tablet with svelte design.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>