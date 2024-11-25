Home
Samsung unveils multimodal generative Artificial Intelligence model Gauss2

Samsung Gauss2 comes in three models--Compact, Balanced, and Supreme.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 07:51 IST

Samsung's senior executive presenting the new Gauss2 AI at Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024 (SDC24 Korea) in Seoul.

Samsung's senior executive presenting the new Gauss2 AI at Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024 (SDC24 Korea) in Seoul. 

Credit: Samsung

Published 25 November 2024, 07:51 IST
