Samsung unveils multimodal generative Artificial Intelligence model Gauss2

<p>World's leading smartphone maker, Samsung, unveiled the proprietary multimodal generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) model Gauss2 on Monday (November 25) at the Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024 (SDC24 Korea) in Seoul.</p><p>The new Samsung Gauss2 can understand queries in text, audio and image formats. It supports more than 14 international languages and also allows developers to write codes in multiple software languages.</p><p>Samsung Gauss2 comes in three models--Compact, Balanced, and Supreme. They can be used based on the complexity of the tasks.</p><p>For instance, the Gauss2 Compact model can be used to run simple AI tasks on devices such as real-time audio transcriptions and language translations.</p><p>The Gauss2 Balanced model is optimised to achieve a balance between performance, speed, and efficiency. </p><p>And, the top model Gauss2 Supreme is built to deliver the highest level of performance and efficiency. The latter requires online connectivity at all times and may consume more power.</p><p>Samsung says that the Gauss2 Balanced and Supreme models are capable of generating responses in various languages including English and Korean, and coding capabilities compared to leading open-source generative AI models currently available. Also, they can achieve processing speeds up to 3X faster than rival AI models.</p><p>Samsung plans to utilise the new Gauss2 in the company's operations worldwide and also after further testing, it may expand the availability of the new AI model in their products soon.</p><p>"Under the AI vision of 'AI for All,' Samsung will continue to expand the reach of its AI-based services across all product lines so that users can experience more convenient and enjoyable daily lives. And by integrating knowledge graph technology with AI, Samsung expects to provide even more enhanced personalization services," the company said.</p><p>Currently, the Galaxy AI available on several Samsung phones run on Google's Gemini AI model. It comes in four models-- Gemini Nano, Gemini Flash, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra. </p><p>Depending on the complexity of the tasks, Android phones switch between Nano, Flash and Pro models.</p><p>For Gemini Ultra, users have to subscribe to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-brings-gemini-ai-image-generator-to-docs-3281279">Google One AI Premium</a>. It also offers 2TB cloud storage. In India, it costs Rs 1,950 per month.</p>