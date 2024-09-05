Samsung unveils Snapdragon X Plus-powered Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC

World's leading smartphone maker Samsung unveiled the new line of Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC.
It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Plus octa-core chipset. It is paired with latest Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) with Qualcomm AI Engine, which can perform 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It promises to offer smooth performance and deliver long battery life.
It also supports ChatGPT-powered Copilot assistant. It has a regular 64-key QWERTY keyboard with numeric keypad and a dedicated Copilot button to summon the AI assistant on the screen.
The new Galaxy Book4 Edge sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1920×1080) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It supports peak brightness of 300nits, 60Hz refresh rate and comes with anti-glare coating.
The device runs on Windows 11 Home series OS with up 16GB RAM, 256GB /512GB storage (expandable) and a 61.2Wh battery. The retail box also comes with 65W type-C charging cable and adaptor.
Samsung Galaxy BookEdge Copilot+ PC series.
It houses 2MP full HD (1080p) camera, two microphones for video calling. It also features stereo speakers (1.5Wx 2) tuned with Dolby Atmos audio technology.
As far as connectivity is concerned, it features two USB-C (4.0) ports, one HDMI 2.1 (supports 4K at 60hz), one USB-A (3.2) port, 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, and security slot. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7 for stable wireless connectivity with the devices and Internet, respectively.
The new 15-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge PC is priced €999 (approx. Rs 93,071
There is no official word on when the new Samsung laptop will be made available in India yet. The company is expected to reveal the price and availability during a local launch event soon.
Published 05 September 2024, 13:26 IST