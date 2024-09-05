Samsung unveils Snapdragon X Plus-powered Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC

It houses 2MP full HD (1080p) camera, two microphones for video calling. It also features stereo speakers (1.5Wx 2) tuned with Dolby Atmos audio technology.

As far as connectivity is concerned, it features two USB-C (4.0) ports, one HDMI 2.1 (supports 4K at 60hz), one USB-A (3.2) port, 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, and security slot. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7 for stable wireless connectivity with the devices and Internet, respectively.

The new 15-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge PC is priced €999 (approx. Rs 93,071

There is no official word on when the new Samsung laptop will be made available in India yet. The company is expected to reveal the price and availability during a local launch event soon.