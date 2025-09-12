<p>Lately, there has been a surge in online fraud, where threat actors disguised as Central Bureau of India (CBI) police officers call naive smartphone users, accuse them that their Aadhaar number has been misused for illegal drug smuggling and human trafficking.</p><p>Some people, particularly senior citizens, fall prey to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/senior-citizen-loses-rs-1-94-cr-to-cyber-fraudsters-3315744">cyber crimes such as digital arres</a>t and lose their hard-earned pension money.</p><p>Also, the criminals, with the help of corrupt telecom company officials, get several SIMs using leaked Aadhaar card details. They use them to call potential victims and also open mule bank accounts to transfer their ill-got money.</p>.Digital arrest leads to 1st cybercrime-related suicide in Bengaluru.<p>To curb such cyber crimes, the government of India has launched the Sanchar Saathi portal and mobile apps for iPhones and Android handsets. With this, users can check if there are any illegal active SIMs purchased in their name.</p><p><strong>Here's how to make good use of the Sanchar Saathi app:</strong></p><p>Download Sanchar Saathi apps-- Android version on Google Play Store (<a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dot.app.sancharsaathi">here</a>) and iOS version on Apple App Store (<a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/sanchar-saathi/id6739700695">here</a>)</p><p>Also, there are multiple fake apps with similar names on the Google Play Store. So, make sure to double-check that the app is developed by the Department Of Telecommunications (Government of India).</p>.<p>Step 1: Open Sanchar Saathi >> Select 'Know Mobile Connections in Your Name'</p><p>Step 2: Submit First name and Surname/Last name</p><p>Step 3: Tap Submit, the app will send a message to government authorised directory </p><p>Step 4: It will confirm the number is registered in your name</p><p>Users can also block the stolen/lost mobile handset as well. There, the user has to submit the 15-digit IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. It will disable that phone and nobody will be able add sim and operate it.</p>.Ex-merchant navy officer, 100-year-old father lose Rs 1.29 crore in digital arrest scam.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>