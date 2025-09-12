Menu
Sanchar Saathi: Here's how to check if your name is misused to get a SIM card

To curb cyber crimes, the government of India has launched the Sanchar Saathi portal and mobile apps for iPhones and Android handsets.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 11:42 IST
Steps to check the phone number is registered to the user's name.

Credit: Sanchar Saathi iOS app

Published 12 September 2025, 11:42 IST
