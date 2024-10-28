Ubon PB-X112 review: Handy little power bank

<p>The emerging mobile accessory brand has launched a new line of PB series power banks ahead of Deepavali in India.</p><p>The latest PB-X112 is touted to be the world's smallest power bank with a 10,000mAh capacity. I Used it for more than a week and here are my thoughts on Ubon's new mobile phone accessory.</p><p>Key specifications:</p><p>Input Charging Type: 5V/3A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A</p><p>Charging output: 25W Max</p><p>Battery Type: Li-Polymer</p><p>Battery capacity: 10,000mAh</p><p>Dimensions: 145mm (L) x 98mm (B) x 36mm (H)</p><p><strong>Design and build quality</strong></p><p>As advertised, Ubon PB-X112 comes in a compact form factor. It is a tad bigger than modern earphone charge cases. But, it is noticeably heavier than the latter.</p><p>The exterior case of the power bank is made of good sturdy material. It can can survive an accidental fall from a knee height. But, not sure if it falls from greater heights. </p><p>However, the portable design allows it to be carried around easily in the pocket. And, it features built-in type-C cable and lightning cable around the sides. This allows users to leave the charging cable at home.</p>.<p>Also, Ubon has done a good job with the design of the built-in type-C cable, which acts as a lanyard cable when not in use. Also, both the lightning cable and the type-C cables are covered with high-quality fabric. They are sturdy. The only qualm is that light grey-coloured braided wires will turn yellow and dirty after months of usage.</p><p>The Ubon PB-X112 also features a type-C port to charge the power bank. It supports 25W charging speed (input and output).</p><p>It supports QC (Quick Charge) and PD (Power Delivery) technologies. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops that support USB Type-C and iPhone (including iPhone 13 and older models with lightning ports).</p><p>It should be noted that a built-in type-c port is good for charging earphones and earphone cases.</p>.<p>For a faster 25W charging speed, one has to rely on the phone's charging cable connected to the type-c port of the power bank.</p><p>Like Ubon's other power banks, PB-X112 also comes with a smart power Integrated Circuit (IC) that monitors and optimises charging speed. This system is put in place to prevent overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. This way, it ensures the safety of both the power bank and the owner's devices.</p><p>With the full charge, Ubon PB-X112 (10,000mAh capacity) can charge a regular iPhone twice. And, one can keep an Android phone running for two and a half days with the power bank.</p>.<p><strong>Final thoughts</strong></p><p>Ubon's new PB-X112 series is a handy travel companion for the long journey to juice up phones, earphones and tablets. It doesn't take up too much space and can easily slip into the pocket with ease.</p><p>With built-in lightning cable and type-c cable, there is no need to carry around extra charging cable in the backpack.</p>.<p>The only qualm is that unlike Ubon's PB-X113, which comes with a button to check the status of battery capacity level, the PB-X112 lacks one. Only by connecting a device, one can be able to know the battery level of the PB-X112. It costs Rs 2,499.</p>.Ubon PB-X113 power bank review: Versatile gadget companion .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>