Unveiling Devin, world's first fully autonomous AI software engineer

A US-based AI lab, Cognition, has announced the launch of what it calls the world's first fully autonomous AI software engineer, named Devin. The new AI assistant could change the way code is written and the way apps are deployed.

Devin, which according to the start-up, is "a tireless, skilled teammate," is trained to perform a number of tasks, including building and deploying apps and finding and fixing bugs in codebases. Besides this, the AI chatbot can recall relevant context at every step, learn over time, and fix mistakes. According to the company, the new chatbot qualifies as state-of-the-art on the SWE-bench coding benchmark.

"With our advances in long-term reasoning and planning, Devin can plan and execute complex engineering tasks requiring thousands of decisions. Devin can recall relevant context at every step, learn over time, and fix mistakes," Cognition said in its blog.