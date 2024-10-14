Home
WhatsApp brings new low-light video calling feature

WhatsApp is also bringing new filters and colour themes for video calling. It includes Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak and more.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:34 IST

WhatsApp gets new filters for video calling.

Credit: WhatsApp

