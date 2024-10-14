WhatsApp brings new low-light video calling feature

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> earlier in the month announced it to bring new capabilities and filters to the video calling feature and more to enhance the user experience on its messenger app.</p><p>As promised, the company has begun rolling out the feature with the new update.</p><p>Once upgraded to the latest version, WhatsApp offers a new Low Light option that makes the face in front of the camera enhances brightness of the face and also surrounding environment are seen clearly to the viewers.</p>.WhatsApp testing new 'security PIN' feature to curb spam calls.<p><strong>Here's how to enable low-light video calling feature on WhatsApp:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap Video call</p><p>Step 2: Expand the screen and you will find the new 'bulb' icon in the top right corner</p><p>Step 3: Tap the 'bulb' icon to turn on the low-light video call</p><p>The new feature is available on both iOS and Android versions. It is expected to be made available on the Windows app for PCs (with a web camera) soon.</p>.<p>WhatsApp is also bringing new filters and colour themes for video calling. It includes Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo-tone. Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.</p><p>The Meta-owned messenger app also gets 20 different colour theme options. Users can select unique themes for individual chats to help differentiate between personal, work, and group discussions. </p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a privacy feature that blocks messages from unknown senders.</p><p>The messenger app offers the new Block Unknown account messages option. Once this is enabled, people not on the contact list will not be able to message you at all.</p><p>The upcoming privacy feature will significantly help save millions of naive people from falling prey to fraud on WhatsApp.</p>.WhatsApp testing privacy feature to block messages from unknown senders.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>