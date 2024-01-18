WhatsApp Channels get several new features

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app on all major platforms such as iOS, Android, and Windows OS.
It delivers well with a simple easy to easy-to-understand user interface and also has several value-added features custom sticker creator tools, the option to pin important messages, and several more in recent months.
In September 2023, WhatsApp launched Channels. Though it is a bit late compared to other rival messenger apps, WhatsApp Channels is very popular around the world including in India. Within four months of launch, it has breached a 500 million active user base.
Now, in a bid to further improve the user experience, the Meta-owned company has announced several new features to Channels.
In the coming weeks, WhatsApp users will share polls with friends, family members, and colleagues to answer.
Also, WhatsApp has increased the limit on the number of admins for Channels to eight. Currently, one can run it.
WhatsApp Channels to get four new features soon.
Photo Credit: WhatsApp
WhatsApp users will be able to share someone’s Channel update on their personal WhatsApp Status.
Besides text-based chatting, voice messaging is steadily becoming more popular on the messenger app. Currently, WhatsApp is registering an average of seven billion audio messages daily.
Now, to replicate its success on WhatsApp Channels, it will soon introduce Voice updates on its platform.
All the aforementioned features are expected to come with new updates. It is being rolled out in phases and will take some time to reach all corners of the world.
In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a new standalone app for iPads.
Users will be able to link their registered WhatsApp account with iPad using the multi-device linking feature.
