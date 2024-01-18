WhatsApp Channels get several new features

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app on all major platforms such as iOS, Android, and Windows OS.

It delivers well with a simple easy to easy-to-understand user interface and also has several value-added features custom sticker creator tools, the option to pin important messages, and several more in recent months.

In September 2023, WhatsApp launched Channels. Though it is a bit late compared to other rival messenger apps, WhatsApp Channels is very popular around the world including in India. Within four months of launch, it has breached a 500 million active user base.

Now, in a bid to further improve the user experience, the Meta-owned company has announced several new features to Channels.

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp users will share polls with friends, family members, and colleagues to answer.

Also, WhatsApp has increased the limit on the number of admins for Channels to eight. Currently, one can run it.