WhatsApp will soon allow users to verify URL links they receive on messenger app

<p>With the increase in online fraud on the messenger app, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> is planning to bring a new security feature that protects users from clicking comprised URLs.</p><p>WhatsApp has begun testing the URL verification feature on its messenger app, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-24-22-19-whats-new/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, a community form, citing the latest WhatsApp Android beta update v2.24.20.28.</p><p>Whenever a user gets forwarded a URL to the WhatsApp inbox, he/she gets the option to get link info from a Google search. The user has to just long-press the URL link to get this option.</p><p>With this feature, users can know if the received URL is a secured link to a website page or not.</p><p>Lately, there has been a surge in online fraud on WhatsApp. Among them, fake share trading scams have become a big challenge to police in India. Fraudsters are hoodwinking naive users into investing money to get up to 1000 per cent returns.</p><p>They initially send a link to a compromised website to download an app. Then, ask them to send more. At the start, they offer good returns for small amounts and ask users to increase their investment to get more lucrative returns. Then, vanish in thin air.</p><p>With the new URL verification feature, WhatsApp users will be able to avoid falling prey to scams online.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp recently released a new value-added feature to its messenger app. </p><p>Once upgraded to the latest version, WhatsApp offers a new Low Light option that makes the face in front of the camera enhance brightness of the face and also surrounding environment are seen clearly to the viewers.</p>