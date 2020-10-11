Biryani love overpowers Covid-19 fear in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 16:26 ist
People stood in 1.5 kilometer queue at an eatery in Bengaluru to buy Biryani amid pandemic. Foodies seem to be clueless about over 1 lakh deaths due to coronavirus in the country. COVID has claimed over 9,000 deaths alone in Karnataka. Social distancing norms were non-existent near famous Biryani store in Hoskote. One of the customers said, "I came here at 4 am, but got my order at 6:30 am, as there's a long queue of about 1.5 km for Biryani. The food is too delicious." The owner of the eatery claimed that thousands of kilograms of Biryani get sold each day.

