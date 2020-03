#DHChangemakers: Sudha Muttal 2020-01-30 Sudha Muttal is a 28-year-old theatre artist in Koppal, Karnataka. Through her NGO, Aksharadavva Savithri Bhai Phule Kalaranga Samsthe, she trains the villagers, especially women and children, in theatre, dance, drama, music. To read more about Sudha's story: https://20in20.deccanherald.com/sudha... To read about the rest of the #DHChangemakers: https://20in20.deccanherald.com/