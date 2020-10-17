The 'Pride of Karnataka' | Bisibele bath

From the royal kitchens of Mysuru to your homes.

A dish that is enjoyed by many, made by gently simmered lentils, freshly ground spices, and choicest of vegetables, has made its way to homes across Karnataka.

Once made on request for the kings, Bisibele bath is Karnataka's proud offering to global cuisine.

Watch our celebrity chef Sihi Kahi Chandru in action as he recreates this history this delicacy in the most authentic way.

Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Sujatha will be presenting these dishes each week