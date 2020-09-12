'Accused must be held for attempt to murder'

Mumbai: After the accused in connection with the thrashing of a retired Navy officer in Mumbai were granted bail, the daughter of the officer said the people should be arrested for attempt to murder since a senior citizen was attacked.

“A senior citizen has been attacked, police should know under which sections accused are to be arrested. They must be arrested under the attempt to murder charges. It should be non-bailable,” Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer Madan Sharma, told ANI.

Six people including Shiv Sena’s Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sheela accused Shiv Sena members of beating up his father who himself underlined the freedom of expression given to each individual in India.

