Covid-19 Daily Update - April 3

On day 10 of the nationwide lockdown, there has been an exponential spike in the total number of COVID-19 infections across the country. PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation through a video message to 'show the power of light against coronavirus' on Sunday. Having crossed the 3000-mark, Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz event in Delhi's Nizamuddin has contributed majorly to this increase in Covid-19 infections.
