Covid-19 Daily Update - April 3

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram railway station deserted 2020-03-21 The railway station in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has been deserted due to cancellation of several trains. The trains have been cancelled across India amid coronavirus threat. Indian Railways on March 20 announced that all passenger trains will remain cancelled on March 22 in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata Curfew'. All passenger trains originating between midnight of March 21-22 shall not be run. However, the passenger train services already on run at 07:00 hours on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations. Divisions should keep a watch and trains which are empty could be short terminated if required.