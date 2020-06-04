Poor, migrants lost confidence amid COVID-19: Rahul

  Jun 04 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 13:17 ist
While interacting with Managing Director (MD) of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj via video conferencing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on COVID-19 crisis with him. He said, “I don’t think anyone imagined that the world will be lockdown in this way amid coronavirus pandemic.” “They (poor people and migrants) have lost confidence which is a very sad and dangerous thing for the country,” Rahul Gandhi added. 

