Siddhivinayak Temple takes precautions on coronavirus

Speaking on preventive measures against coronavirus, Chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, Aadesh Chandrakant Bandekar said, “It is important to take precautionary measures. Every devotee is being provided with hand sanitizer while entering the temple premises. The temple floors and hand railings are being cleaned and sanitized frequently. We have also arranged masks for the workers here. I feel that it is important to take self precautionary measures to safeguard themselves.”