2-day coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ begins

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Nov 06 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 21:39 ist
About: 

A two-day joint coastal security exercise, ‘Sagar Kavach’ was launched at Paradip Coast. It was a joint effort by Odisha and West Bengal governments. 
Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Port Marine Department, Forest Department local fishermen and Odisha Police are part of the exercise. 

