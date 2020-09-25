2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter at J&K’s Anantnag

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2020, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 21:26 ist
About: 

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in J&K’s Anantnag encounter on September 25. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The area has been cordoned off and search operation is going on. More details are awaited. 
 

