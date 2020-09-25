2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter at J&K’s Anantnag

Labour reforms will ensure workers minimum wage: PM 2020-09-25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 said so far, only 30 per cent of workers were covered under the minimum wage guarantee scheme so far, said Prime Minister . “Till now, only 30% of the workers across the country were covered under the minimum wage guarantee scheme. Now, it will expand to workers of all the industries in the unorganised sector,” said Prime Minister. “Earlier, there existed about 10,000 slabs of minimum wages for various sectors. Under new labour reforms, these have been reduced to around 200 slabs,” he further added.