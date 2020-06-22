57 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kanpur

About:
Around 57 girls at a government shelter home found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. While speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate (DM) of Kanpur, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, “57 positive cases have been reported and all have been admitted to hospitals. Five girls among them are pregnant, they were brought there under various Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases from different places.” “All 5 were already pregnant when they were brought at the shelter home. Other than that, 2 other pregnant girls living at the shelter have tested negative for COVID-19,” he added.