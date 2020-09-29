AB de Villiers adds lot of value to RCB team: Sundar

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 29 2020, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 07:39 ist
About: 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Super Over in the 10th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.
While addressing the post match press conference, the spinner of Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, Washington Sundar spoke about AB de Villiers’ performance.
Sundar said, “AB de Villiers behind wickets gives bowlers lot of thought process. He adds lot of value to the team of RCB.”

Related Videos