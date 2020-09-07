Agartala market shifts to open area due to Covid-19

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 14:42 ist
About: 

West Tripura district administration has relocated Lake Chowmuhani Bazar in an open area in view of rising cases of Covid-19. The market has been relocated to Vivekananda Stadium in the city to ensure social distancing. Lake Chowmuhani Bazar is one of the busiest markets in Agartala.

Related Videos