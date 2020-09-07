Agartala market shifts to open area due to Covid-19

'Those making claims didn't even go to SSR's funeral' 2020-09-07 While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He said, “When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?.” “The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn’t go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news of his death or to his funeral,” Filmmaker Sandip added.