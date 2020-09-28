'Arrest Anurag Kashyap in 7-day or will start protest'

About:
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 28 backed actress Payal Ghosh and slammed director Anurag Kashyap over sexual misconduct with her.
He gave seven days ultimatum to Mumbai Police to arrest Kashyap or else his party Republican Party of India will protest across Mumbai. Athawale held a press conference with Payal Ghosh in Mumbai today. Earlier, Ghosh alleged that the Mumbai Police are not taking any action on her complaint against Anurag Kashyap.