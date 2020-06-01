Ayushman Bharat world’s largest healthcare scheme: PM

'Our medical workers will win against invisible enemy' 2020-06-01 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, via video conferencing from the national capital. Speaking on the occasion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of invisible vs invincible, our medical workers are sure to win."