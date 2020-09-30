Babri Masjid case: CBI court to pronounce verdict

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2020, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 10:42 ist
About: 
Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing.

