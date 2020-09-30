Babri Masjid case: CBI court to pronounce verdict

Hathras case: ‘Medical examination didn't confirm rape' 2020-09-30 A 19-year-old girl who was gang-raped by four men in UP’s Hathras earlier this month, succumbed to injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Speaking on the incident, Aligarh Inspector-General Piyush Mordia said, “On Sept 14, victim's brother filed a complaint that a man strangled and tried to murder his sister. Victim was then shifted to a hospital. She in her statement said that the man had also harassed her, and made no other allegations. On 22nd Sept, the victim named 3 other persons and made allegations of rape. The medical examination did not confirm rape. Samples sent to forensic lab; report awaited. All 4 accused have been arrested.”