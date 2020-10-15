CM Mamata inaugurates 'Durga puja Pandal' in Kolkata

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2020, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 00:21 ist
About: 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated 'Durga puja pandal' in Kolkata. She also inaugurated ‘Durga Puja Pandals' of North Bengal, Naida and other districts, virtually.

