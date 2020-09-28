Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan

Congress is taking U-turn: Tejasvi on tractor incident 2020-09-28 BJP Youth Wing President, Tejasvi Surya took a jibe at Congress’ protest in which the protestors burned a tractor in front of the India Gate. Surya called Congress a u-turn party stating that Congress wanted to bring these reforms but the protest is only because PM Modi-led government has done it. Tejasvi Surya said, “Farmers know that Farm Bills passed by government is for their welfare. Congress which is today protesting against the bills had earlier promised in its manifesto to bring these reforms if it comes to power. But since Modi government has done it now, Congress is taking a U-turn. Congress is U-turn party.” “A real farmer will never burn a tractor or anything that is used for farming. This kind of violent act by Youth Congress workers is an insult to the farmers,” he added.