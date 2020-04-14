Covid-19 Daily Update - April 14

Covid-19 Daily Update - April 13 2020-04-13 Description: While we wait for the Prime Minister's address to the nation tomorrow, in the daily Covid update today, we take a detailed look at the Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. Where are they from, what is the major source of infection among other details. We also take a look at why private hospitals in Bengaluru are not in favour of the BBMP's Covid-19 guidelines. FULL TEXT This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald.. Over the next few minutes, we will bring you updates regarding the spread of this virus across the country. The Prime Minister will address the nation tomorrow morning at 10. It is likely that we will get a sense of which way this lockdown is headed then. But as we go into this recording... The total number of cases reported in the country will soon hit the 10,000 mark. Just over 8000 people are active reported carriers of the novel Coronavirus in India. Over thousand have recovered since they were first tested. The death toll has climbed to 335. ICMR will soon have tested 2 lakh samples from across the country. For a country the size of India, this is not enough. Over 15,000 tests were conducted yesterday. 15 new cases have been reported from Karnataka today, while 4 are in the ICU. With this there are 181 active cases in Karnataka and the state has recorded 6 deaths. 60 people have been discharged so far. Among the new cases, 4 are from Hubballi-Dharwad, 3 each from Mandya and Belagavi, 2 from Bidar, and 1 each from Bagalkote, Bengaluru Urban and Doddaballapura in Bengaluru rural. 5 minors have tested positive today, the youngest is 5 years old. Of the 15 reported cases, 13 are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. One patient in Bengaluru Urban has been diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and the last has a travel history to Delhi According to data received until yesterday from the BBMP war room...Bengaluru Urban district has reported 72 cases, the highest in the state. Of these 19 people have made a recovery. Mysuru, with the Nanjangud cluster has the second highest reported cases at 47. In Bengaluru, most of the positive cases have been reported from the East zone. South zone has recorded 15 cases and the West zone and Mahadevapura area have reported 10 cases each 10. Travel history is the largest contributor to the source of infection in the city. 42 cases have been reported due to this. The next big chunk comes from those who are the Primary contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Cases diagnosed as SARI - or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, contribute to third biggest chunk. With 5 cases, those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat contribute to 7% of all transmission. Of the patients who have a travel history, those who arrived from the UK, make the largest group. There have been 9 recorded cases so far. 8 patients returned from Dubai and 5 from Germany and the USA. At 68%, men form the bulk of the total reported cases of Covid-19 in Bengaluru. Until yesterday, there were 51 cases of men testing positive. 25 women tested positive for Covid-19, they form 32% of the cases in Bengaluru. 15 men and 8 women have recovered so far in the city. Among those who have recovered in Bengaluru, the highest number comes from men in the age group of 20 to 29. The number of cases reported for women are comparatively less overall, and surprisingly, the highest recovery rate for women is in the 50 to 59 age group. Among the hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru, Victoria hospital also designated as an exclusive Covid hospital has the highest number of patients at 24. Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Diseases has 12 patients and 7 have recovered. KC General Hospital in Malleswaram has had 11 patients and 7 have recovered. Once the Fever Clinics were made operational, 3078 people were screened until April 12th. Of these 39 were referred to Covid care centres and 6 swab samples were collected. The number of people who visited the clinics spiked on Day 3 - over 300 people visited these clinics across the city. A look at the numbers from the country now... Maharashtra at 1698, continues to have the highest number of active cases in the country. Tamil Nadu and Delhi have just over a 1000 cases each. Karnataka continues to be in the 12th spot. Amid indications that the Covid-19 lockdown will be extended by two weeks, the Right to Food Campaign has urged the government to provide ration to everyone for the next 6 months, irrespective of whether they have a ration card. The Campaign refers to reports of widespread hunger from urban and rural areas. 10 central trade unions have asked Union Labour Minister Santosh Gang-wer to clarify reports that working hours will be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours. The Unions have found fault with the government’s argument that the increase in hours is due to a shortage of workers. The Unions say that the country is currently facing the highest rate of unemployment. They’ve accused the Central government of misusing the environment emerging due to Covid-19 to try and bring in this amendment. KARNATAKA Karnataka will implement relaxations for the lockdown after guidelines have been received from the Centre. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced several revenue generating measures for the State, in order to deal with the financial difficulty arising from the lockdown. Among these the government is looking to auction 12,000 Bengaluru Development Authority corner sites. 14,000 to 15,000 crore rupees is expected from these sites. The government might also regularize illegal buildings, and also approve private and cooperative layouts to generate revenue. The Chief Minister said that he was aware that several cases of regularisation of unauthorised buildings were pending in the High Court and the Supreme Court; he said that measures will be taken to dispose of these matters quickly. He also said that laws will be amended to provide permission to private and cooperative housing societies. The move is expected to benefit the people as well as the state exchequer. Regarding the sale of liquor, the Chief Minister said that a decision will be taken after April 14th. Among other announcements, the Chief Minister said that the free distribution of milk to the poor will be extended by another week. In a warning to sugar companies, he said that strict action will be taken if dues up to 2800 crore are not paid to the farmers. Compensation of 45 crore has also been announced for the farmers from Raichur and Koppal districts, who lost their paddy crops due to recent hail storms. As far as medical facilities are concerned, the Chief Minister said that 1000 crores available with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will be used to develop basic facilities in medical colleges around the state. A request to approve a COVID-19 test centre at JN Medical College in Belagavi is stuck with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. A few days ago, the Indian Council of Medical Research had invited applications from government and private medical colleges, to establish Covid-19 testing facility. JN Medical College from Belagavi was the only one from the state to apply. The north-west districts of the state hardly have any testing facilities for Covid-19 But, due to the lockdown, the Belagavi hospital is unable to reach the NABL. The Supreme Court has agreed to modify its order from April 8th on free Covid-19 tests by private labs. It says 4,500 rupees fixed as fees can be charged from those WHO ARE NOT covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Private laboratories across Bengaluru have complained that free testing is not viable. The reagents and test kits which are used in the tests, are sourced from foreign countries and are expensive. Neuberg Anand which was among the first private labs to start testing for Covid-19 is said to have tested 300 samples for free until now using funds from charitable trusts. In Bengaluru, the BBMP recently announced guidelines that small and medium size private hospitals are required to follow during the Covid-19 pandemic. This hasn’t gone down too well with the private hospitals. They’ve expressed their inability to bear the cost which will be incurred per patient by following these guidelines. According to these guidelines, an N-95 mask and a pair of gloves are mandatory for several areas in the hospital including emergency rooms, registration counters, OPDs, waiting rooms among other areas where the risk of exposure is said to be moderate. Private hospitals say that since the bed occupancy rate is low, around 10% to 20% because the hospitals are attending only to emergency cases. They also say that patients are avoiding hospitals due the fear of contracting the disease. All of this has had an impact on their finances and many hospitals are finding it hard to sustain themselves. In such a situation, the cost incurred on the PPE kit per patient as mentioned in the BBMP guidelines, might be too costly for smaller private hospitals. The BBMP Commissioner has ordered that private healthcare facilities must not deny Essential & Critical Care services to any patient during the lockdown. The order also says that patients must be promptly attended and necessary treatment be given. Before we go…The Govt of Karnataka has launched the Corona Helpdesk, in collaboration with Whatsapp. For helplines, latest updates and to avoid misinformation on #COVID19, save the number on your screen, and send ‘hi’ on WhatsApp. For the latest updates, log on to deccanherald.com.