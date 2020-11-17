Delhi’s air quality improves since Sunday’s shower

2 arrested for raping, killing minor girl: Kanpur ASP 2020-11-17 Two men sent to jail for killing a minor girl and carving out her liver after attempting to rape her in Bhadras, men's uncle-aunt arrested for giving them money for it. Kanpur ASP, Brijesh Kr Srivastava said, “We found a body of a 7-year-old girl. Two men sent to jail for killing a minor girl and carving out her liver after attempting to rape her in Bhadras, men's uncle-aunt arrested for giving them money for it. Parshuram (uncle) had no child and had given money to his nephews to get her liver for the same. We have arrested Parshuram and his wife too and an inquiry is underway with them. Further investigation is underway in the matter.”