Disney Plus is planning to roll out party watch feature

NEP focuses on value-based education, says VP Naidu 2020-09-12 The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu stated that National Education Policy (NEP) focuses on value-based education like our teaching of ancient times. "All our teaching from ancient times laid great emphasis on value based education for all-around development of individual. The National Education Policy unveiled in 2020 focuses on value-based education. After the Independence, we have not focused enough on our education system," said M Venkaiah Naidu. The Vice President made the statement while addressing an event on Vinoba Bhave birth anniversary on September 11.