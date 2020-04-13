Door-to-door Pilot Test initiated at corona prone areas

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2020, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 12:35 ist
About: 

Amritsar Administration and Health Department on April 12 initiated door-to-door COVID-19 pilot screening. Under, Amritsar Pilot project, the screening started from the areas which witnessed deaths of two people due to coronavirus pandemic. This also included areas where corona positive cases have been reported. 42 teams with 2 members each is dedicated to carry out screening tests in the corona prone areas. Anyone found with corona symptoms, will be sent for quarantine. Amid the pilot test, administration will review their strategy and will make the required changes. 

Comments (+)

Related Videos