Expect Covid-19 vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doc

Punjab’s economy is farm-based: Harsimrat Kaur 2020-09-18 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned as Union Minister on September 17 to protest against the agriculture bills, said the centre should pass the bills after consultation with stakeholders, adding that Punjab’s economy is farm-based, and the state’s farmers are scared of the new agriculture bills. “I said government should bring the bills after consultation with stakeholders, what is politics in this? Farmers are agitating not only in Punjab but also in Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Maharashtra. There is opposition in South India, Punjab’s economy is based on farm, they are feeling scared (from this bill),” said Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal.