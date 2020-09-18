Expect Covid-19 vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doc

About:
As clinical trials of different Covid-19 vaccines are in various phases across the globe, an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) doctor said that if everything goes as planned, people can expect a vaccine as early as the starting of next year. “Phase 2 clinical trial for Covid-19 vaccine is underway in India with a good sample size of more than 600 motivated volunteers. Any vaccine will come by mid-next year, if everything goes as planned,” Community Medicine Department head added. On the Sero-survey conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr. Rai said the survey only shows the direction of infection while testing shows the actual number of infections.